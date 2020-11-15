Analysts Expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 15,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $189,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,663.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,129.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 702,924 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,936 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

