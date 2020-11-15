Analysts Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price at $132.38

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Five Below stock opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $159.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.02.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $40,020,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 10,273.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 307,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 304,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $29,400,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

