Analysts Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price at $132.38

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.71.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.
Five Below stock opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $159.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.02.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $40,020,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 10,273.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 307,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 304,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $29,400,000.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
