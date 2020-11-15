Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price at $624.54

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $636.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total transaction of $36,929,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,582,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,667 shares of company stock worth $78,396,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $17,691,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $9.65 on Tuesday, reaching $566.43. 566,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $592.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

