Analysts Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT at $248.64

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

TSLA stock opened at $408.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.13 and a 200-day moving average of $308.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $502.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,063.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,364 shares of company stock worth $57,352,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 18.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 15.8% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 17.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

