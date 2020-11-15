Analysts Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Price Target at C$30.19

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXG. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) stock remained flat at $C$19.53 on Tuesday. 183,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,962. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 32.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.16. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.79 and a 1 year high of C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

