Analysts Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Target Price at $147.00

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 3,487.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 524,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,434,000 after buying an additional 509,645 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 922.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 318,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after buying an additional 287,192 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,573,000 after buying an additional 223,194 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 518,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,682,000 after buying an additional 175,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,182.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 156,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after buying an additional 144,293 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,988. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $142.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.