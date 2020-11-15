Analyzing Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSMD) and Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSMD) and Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Ituran Location and Control shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Simply shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Simply has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ituran Location and Control has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simply and Ituran Location and Control’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply $30.39 million 0.00 -$21.02 million N/A N/A Ituran Location and Control $279.33 million 1.26 $6.89 million $1.58 9.53

Ituran Location and Control has higher revenue and earnings than Simply.

Profitability

This table compares Simply and Ituran Location and Control’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply 16.60% -271.40% 49.31% Ituran Location and Control -3.45% 21.07% 8.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Simply and Ituran Location and Control, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply 0 0 0 0 N/A Ituran Location and Control 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ituran Location and Control has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.31%.

Simply Company Profile

Simply, Inc. markets and distributes various mobility, computing, audio/video, and other technology products. The company operates in two segments, Simply Mac Retail Stores and Cooltech Distribution Business. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 58 retail stores in operation comprised of Simply Mac, a chain of 42 stores in 17 states in the United States, and OneClick, a chain of 16 stores with 7 located in the Dominican Republic, 6 in Argentina, and 3 in Florida. The company offers laptops, tablets, cell phones, drones, smart watches, gaming consoles, accessories, and audio devices. It distributes various consumer electronics to resellers, retailers, and small and medium-sized businesses in Latin America and the United States. The company was formerly known as Cool Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Simply, Inc. in October 2020. Simply, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. It also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance, including the provision of traffic reports and directions, as well as information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities; and Connect, an Android platform that provides access to Android applications and various services through manufacturer interface. This segment serves insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The company's Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver that includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 230,000 end-users through 40,000 corporate customers in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, and the United States. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

