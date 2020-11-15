Angela M. Morehead Sells 1,486 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Stock

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Treasurer Angela M. Morehead sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $51,014.38. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $17,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $876.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.59.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from The Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

