Anton Tagliaferro Acquires 33,025 Shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) (ASX:QVE) Stock

QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) (ASX:QVE) insider Anton Tagliaferro acquired 33,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$29,359.23 ($20,970.88).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) alerts:

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Anton Tagliaferro bought 90,000 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$77,850.00 ($55,607.14).

On Wednesday, October 28th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 80,000 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.86 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of A$68,640.00 ($49,028.57).

On Tuesday, October 6th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 13,626 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$11,309.58 ($8,078.27).

On Monday, September 21st, Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$40,150.00 ($28,678.57).

On Friday, September 18th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$40,400.00 ($28,857.14).

On Friday, August 21st, Anton Tagliaferro bought 100,000 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$84,500.00 ($60,357.14).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.78.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

About QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX)

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.