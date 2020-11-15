Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $67,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 182,820 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $897,710,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 0.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,333,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in AON by 29.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,331,000 after acquiring an additional 665,509 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,649,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,363,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

In related news, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AON traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.44. 1,519,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,609. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

