APi Group (NYSE:APG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of APG stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $15.46. 553,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,755. APi Group has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77.

Get APi Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on APi Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on APi Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.