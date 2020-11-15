APi Group (NYSE:APG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.21 million. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of APG stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. APi Group has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APG. Zacks Investment Research raised APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays began coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on APi Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on APi Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

