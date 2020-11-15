Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Citigroup downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $276,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,471 shares of company stock worth $25,261,684. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.86. The stock had a trading volume of 604,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,300. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $274.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

