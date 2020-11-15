Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARMP stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

