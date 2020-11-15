Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARMP stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Earnings History for Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit