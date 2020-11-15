Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

