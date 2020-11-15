Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,332,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 742.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $75.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.80%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

