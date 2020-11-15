Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 16.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,239,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $208,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,667 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Ross Stores by 196.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 18.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,276 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ross Stores by 18.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $108.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

