Arrow Financial Corp Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,140,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,052.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,741.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,697.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,128.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $45.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,838.52.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

