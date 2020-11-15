Arrow Financial Corp Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,669,000 after buying an additional 341,773 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after buying an additional 83,026 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,365,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

NYSE PM opened at $75.89 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.