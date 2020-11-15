Arrow Financial Corp Has $468,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY opened at $142.38 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.18 and a 200 day moving average of $152.28. The firm has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

