Arrow Financial Corp Has $587,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $140.43 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

