Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 357 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 225.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Tesla by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,364 shares of company stock valued at $57,352,119. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $578.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $408.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $422.13 and a 200-day moving average of $308.34. The company has a market cap of $387.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,063.80, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

