Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $63.78 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $65.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.