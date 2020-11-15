Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $239.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $243.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

