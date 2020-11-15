Arrow Financial Corp Sells 5,585 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $6,735,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

