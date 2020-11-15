Arrow Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $187.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.61. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.64.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

