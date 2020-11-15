Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

AX.UN stock opened at C$10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.20. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$5.41 and a one year high of C$13.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,065.00.

In other news, Director Bruce William James Jack acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.16 per share, with a total value of C$45,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,600. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 111,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.43 per share, with a total value of C$943,368.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,688,116.80. In the last three months, insiders bought 119,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,394.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

