ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on the stock.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,842.29 ($63.26).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 4,550 ($59.45) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,904.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,952.46. ASOS Plc has a one year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a one year high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

In related news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, for a total transaction of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total value of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

