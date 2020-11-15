AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%.
NYSE:AMK opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 1.20. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86.
In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $182,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 497,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,433,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,933 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $182,459.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 485,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,171,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,801 shares of company stock worth $556,150. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.