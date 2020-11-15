AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Raised to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $150.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

