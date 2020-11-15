AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,100 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DZ Bank increased their price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,427.06 ($110.10).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,633 ($112.79) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,284.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,472.02.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

