AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 6,400 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AZN. DZ Bank boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,427.06 ($110.10).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,633 ($112.79) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,284.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,472.02.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

