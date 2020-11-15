Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) PT Raised to $11.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Atlas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Atlas has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14.

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Atlas during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas by 11.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 107,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

