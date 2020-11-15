Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

ATCO opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

