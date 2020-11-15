Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,708.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00004839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $19,708.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00174069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00027582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00971951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00221068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00096977 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00376151 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

