Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

AUPH stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.10. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 48,648.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 309,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,590,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

