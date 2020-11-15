Aurora Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.01 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Aurora has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and $773,725.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Indodax, Kucoin and Bitinka.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00077759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00432197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.67 or 0.03260406 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00027095 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Indodax, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

