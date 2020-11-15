Autris (OTCMKTS:AUTR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Autris (OTCMKTS:AUTR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Autris shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 40,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Autris Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUTR)

Autris, through its subsidiary, NitroHeat, LLC, assembles and supplies nitrogen generators, air filtration systems, compressed air heaters, and heated hoses. Its products include NitroMax30, a nitrogen generator producing 30cfm of pure nitrogen; HeatPro200, a compressed air heater for heating compressed air or nitrogen up to a maximum of 200f; MaxDry200, a tri stage filter, membrane dryer, and heater that is used to supply clean dry air for painting and other compressed air applications, including powder coating; and heated hoses, a sub component of the HeatPro200 and MaxDry200.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Autris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit