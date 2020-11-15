Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVLR. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.60.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. Avalara has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $175.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.46.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $114,898.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,943.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $361,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,012 shares of company stock valued at $23,654,127 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

