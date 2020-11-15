Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.44

Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXON) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and traded as low as $1.90. Axovant Sciences shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 794,109 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $261.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

About Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

