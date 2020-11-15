B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $492,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 41.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 594,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 173,243 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 33.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,107,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,838,000 after buying an additional 276,464 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,111,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,817,000 after buying an additional 267,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 22.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

