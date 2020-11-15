BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

BDORY stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.94. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

