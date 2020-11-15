BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.
BDORY stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.94. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.
About BANCO DO BRASIL/S
See Also: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.