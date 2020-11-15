Band Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $64.28 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $5.76 or 0.00035944 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $118.09 million and $64.28 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00174069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00027582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00971951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00221068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00096977 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00376151 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens.

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance.

