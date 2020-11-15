Bank of America Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €4.60 Price Target

Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.43 ($7.56).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €9.20 ($10.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €17.88 ($21.03). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

About Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

