Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend by 18.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

NYSE:BHB opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.44. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $343.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

