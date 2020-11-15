Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 660.23 ($8.63).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 669 ($8.74) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

BDEV opened at GBX 619.40 ($8.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 519.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 515.42. Barratt Developments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

About Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Analyst Recommendations for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit