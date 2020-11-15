Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 660.23 ($8.63).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 669 ($8.74) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

BDEV opened at GBX 619.40 ($8.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 519.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 515.42. Barratt Developments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

