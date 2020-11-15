BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €56.56 ($66.54).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €56.00 ($65.88) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.20. BASF SE has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €70.89 ($83.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.