Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $28.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.69.

BHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,924,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,665,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167,662 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 196.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. 3,125,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

