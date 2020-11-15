Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $28.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.69.

BHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,924,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,665,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167,662 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 196.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. 3,125,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Analyst Recommendations for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit