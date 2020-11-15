Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) versus Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Financial Survey

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Beam Global alerts:

This table compares Beam Global and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -94.74% -81.63% -63.21% Rubicon Technology -20.18% -2.72% -2.61%

11.1% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beam Global and Rubicon Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $5.11 million 24.70 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -21.44 Rubicon Technology $3.53 million 5.90 -$1.15 million N/A N/A

Rubicon Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Beam Global and Rubicon Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beam Global presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.49%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Summary

Rubicon Technology beats Beam Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. It also provides medications and vitamins to patients being discharged from skilled nursing facilities. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.