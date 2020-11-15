BeatzCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $349,734.03 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $349,734.03 and $71.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001419 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000082 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,570 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

